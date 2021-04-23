State leaders push for participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Each year Americans nationwide drop off unused prescription drugs to avoid potential abuse.

This year especially people are being encouraged to participate due to the role COVID-19 has played in drug abuse. From late 2019 until late 2020 statistics show nearly 87,000 people died from a drug overdose according to the CDC. Data from 2019 shows at least 9.7 million people misused pain relievers according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

The ultimate goal of the day is to help prevent people from overdosing from improper drug use and becoming addicted. Most law enforcement agencies are participating throughout the country with their facilities serving as drop off site locations.

Here in central Alabama some of the local sites participating include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Drug Task Force. To see the full list of locations to drop off prescription drugs on Saturday, click here.