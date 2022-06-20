MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As new details of the church shooting in Vestavia Hills emerge, many are taking a closer look at the state’s gun laws.

Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones lives right by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where three people now have died from Thursday’s shooting.

“This is a mile from our house, a mile from where kids go to school, across the street from grocery stores, another church just right down the road. It’s shocking and incredibly sad,” Jones said.

Jones says on a federal level he’d like to see some compromise when it comes to gun laws. He thinks expanded background checks could improve the problem.

“So that people at gun shows and private individuals would have to get background checks before they are allowed to transfer a firearm,” Jones said.

On a state level, Jones says the legislature should reconsider its newly passed permitless concealed carry law.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray says that law takes away an important vetting measure for law enforcement, and could lead to more guns getting in the wrong hands.

The law doesn’t take effect until January 2023, but Murray says his county has already seen a 50% drop in permit sales. He says that permit requirement also helps law enforcement build connections with the community, which can help keep people safe.

“Anything to make that stronger is a good thing, and we’re doing exactly the opposite. We’re making it easier, they’re having less contact with us in an unofficial capacity, so I think that would articulate that the future is going to be scary,” Murray said.

But most Republican Alabamians think otherwise. According to our latest poll with the Hill and Emerson College Polling, 76% of Alabama Republican runoff voters say that permitless carry law improves public safety. Just 8% think it contributes to violent crime.

“We all agree there’s a problem. It’s the solution where I think people get hung up on,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

One of those solutions: improved mental health care. Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he thinks that’s the crux of the problem.

“At the end of the day, we gotta get to root cause, and it’s, no doubt, it’s mental health,” Tuberville said.

State Rep. Jeremy Gray says mental health is part of the problem, but he hopes recent events trigger a sense of compromise in the Alabama legislature.

“We all want a safer Alabama, but the politics is just so divided at this moment, it’s hard to work across the aisle. Hopefully with everything going on it creates a paradigm shift for both parties to come to some kind of solution,” Gray said.

Alabama has the fifth highest gun death rate in the country, according to CDC data.