BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – Lawmakers are debating several gun bills that are catching the attention of law enforcement agencies across the state. Tuesday several organizations came together to speak out against the bills.

Several bills are up for debate over permitless carry laws. Currently, to carry a gun in the state of Alabama you must have a concealed carry permit.

It’s something the permitless carry bill would take away if passed. But the bills come with stiff debate from both those for and against the legislation. Tuesday several organizations including the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association held a news conference in Montgomery saying the move is dangerous.

“Sure, it may make it a little bit easier for law-abiding citizens to carry around a weapon to protect themselves. That’s fine. But on the other side of that coin, it also makes it easier for those who choose to disobey the law, who choose to put communities in peril, who choose to confront us so that we have to confront them. It makes it easier for them too and we don’t want that to happen,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Meanwhile, Gene Piatkowski with the Bama Carry Board of Directors says the bill doesn’t keep guns away from criminals.

“Most Alabama gun owners will continue to buy a permit because they like to enjoy the reciprocity. To me it’s a revenue issue. I’d wager if you asked the sheriffs let’s take that 20 million revenue stream and instead of putting it in the sheriff’s office let’s put it in the general funding instead. And we’ll have your permit, but the money will go somewhere else. Let’s see how fast that changes their minds,” said Piatkowski.

If passed, Alabama would become the 22nd state to adopt a permitless carry law.