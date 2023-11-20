SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog found starving on the side of Moffett Road in Semmes is now looking for a fur-ever home after a month’s recovery.

That dog is a Black Mouth Cur Boxer mix named Conway Twitty.

“I got a call that said there was a dog running up and down Moffett Road, and he was going to get hit, and he was emaciated could I help,” S.A.D.D.B.A.R.C. rescuer Stacy Holland said.

Stacy Holland has been rescuing dogs with the Senior and Disabled Dog Benevolence and Rescue Coalition since 2009. He rescues one to 20 dogs a month and says Conway was the worst he’d seen in awhile.

“He hadn’t had a good meal in forever, he was depressed, and when a dog is depressed, you can look at him and tell, and we were worried he wasn’t going to make it because basically, we felt like he had given up,” Holland said.

When Conway was found, he only weighed 31 pounds and was only skin and bones.

Holland brought Conway to the TLC Veterinarian clinic when a veterinarian technician, Kelsey Howard, decided to foster Conway until he got back to a healthy weight.

“He has come a long way, but he still needs a little more weight on him, but he looks great,” Howard said.

Now, Conway is 46 pounds, fully vaccinated, and ready for a forever home.

“He’s such a good dog, and all he needed was a little love, attention and care,” Howard said.

Holland asks that anyone interested in adopting Conway contact S.A.D.D.B.A.R.C. at (251)-455-0111.