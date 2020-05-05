Starbucks slowly reopening stores nationwide starting today

Starbucks is slowly reopening its doors starting today, but that will look different at each location.
Some stores will offer pickup at the door.
Counter pickup will also be available through the app. You can also order inside some stores and take it to-go.
Starbucks says it will limit the number of people inside at a time.
LATEST POSTS
- Senator proposes expansion of SNAP benefits during pandemic
- Man charged in death of 11-year-old on hunting trip
- Birmingham’s Automatic Seafood & Oysters named James Beard finalist for ‘Best New Restaurant’
- Suburban Chicago family says they recorded a cougar in their backyard
- Florida mom pleads for return of headstone stolen from infant daughter’s grave