Starbucks slowly reopening stores nationwide starting today

News
Posted: / Updated:

Starbucks is slowly reopening its doors starting today, but that will look different at each location.

Some stores will offer pickup at the door.

Counter pickup will also be available through the app. You can also order inside some stores and take it to-go.

Starbucks says it will limit the number of people inside at a time.

