VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT)— Today marks one year since a fatal mass shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church violently took the lives of three people.

One of the victim’s daughters said this is a trauma you never truly get over, but there is an opportunity in how they’ve chosen to respond and move forward.

71-year-old Robert Smith opened fire during a potluck killing Jane Pounds, Sharon Yeager and Bart Rainey. Smith later pleaded guilty to capital murder and is serving life in prison.

Now one year later, the church is continuing on with faith.

“The church has been busy and vibrant which has reminded us that we can be hopeful in very uncertain times,” said Rev. John Burruss.

Rainey’s daughter, Melinda Rainey Thompson, alongside 40 plus parishioners wrote a book helping them process their grief.

“At first, I was really like, ‘I don’t think- No. Are you kidding?’ And then we started thinking more about it,” said Thompson. “People came the first week and a few more people and you could see them getting visibly stronger all year with this project.”

This church family made a choice to find the silver lining.

“God doesn’t promise us an easy path through this life, but when we gather we find hope and we can find life,” said Rev. Burruss.

“And it wasn’t just my father or my friends,” added Thompson. “It was this whole community banding together. So, I think from a terrible thing, good has come.”

She said to help even one person through this book can help those affected who still hurt.

“You know we’re not going to all be Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey and change the world, but we can do little bits like work on this book together to try to put all of our little bits and moments together that I think ultimately maybe are the one thing that can change the world,” said Thompson.

A service honoring the lives lost and survivors of last year’s fatal shooting will take place at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church this evening at 6:30 p.m.