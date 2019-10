ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A power substation in St. Clair County is on fire Monday evening.

According to St. Clair County Communications Facebook page, fire crews are on the scene on US Hwy 231 and Camp Creek Road.

The post also says that “the power may be off for an undetermined amount of time.”

No other information has been released at this time.

