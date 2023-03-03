BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County deputy delivered a baby on the job Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Office of the St. Clair County Sheriff, deputy Wise was the first to respond the call of a woman in active labor at a home in Vincent.

With the help of Telecommunicator, Tina Davis, who guided the deputy through the delivery via live video feed, the baby boy was safely brought into the world at 9:54 a.m.

Upon delivery, the baby and mother were checked into a local hospital where it is reported that they are doing well.