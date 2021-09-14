Sport climbing reaching new heights in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sports climbing has reached new heights in Birmingham.

It was part of the Tokyo Olympics and will be a part of the World Games in Birmingham next year. CBS 42 Morning News Reporter Landon Wexler visited High Point Climbing and Fitness on Hwy. 280 to learn what it takes to be a professional climber.

“It’s all about lifelong fitness,” said Libby Hatcher, general manager of High Point Climbing and Fitness. “You really do get a full body workout. Kids can learn what new muscles [they] can use.”

Sport climbing was a featured sport in the 2021 Olympics and will be featured at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

Climbing gyms have been growing in popularity with more locations popping up each year. High Point offers three different climbing experiences: top rope, bouldering and the kids room.

“We have kinds of stuff for all ages,” Hatcher said. “It’s just a great way to build a community, stay active”

You can learn how to sign up for a High Point Climbing and Fitness here.