Spokeswoman: Former US President Jimmy Carter discharged from Emory University Hospital after treatment for brain bleed

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Spokeswoman: Former US President Jimmy Carter discharged from Emory University Hospital after treatment for brain bleed.

