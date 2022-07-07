BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protective Stadium was filled with visitors from around the world and Alabama to ring in the World Games Thursday night.

“It was like a once in a lifetime thing so I brought them out here to experience it, get some memories, take some pictures,” Tiffany Lessa from Pinson said.

Lessa said it was important to bring her kids out to experience the opening cerermony.

“It’s refreshing,” Lessa said. “It’s an experience to let us know the world is much bigger than Alabama.”

For Birmingham residents Branika Pride and Jennifer Turner, it’s all about hearing Nelly perform.

“He’s just cute,” Turner said. “I just love him, but I love his songs as well.”

After a rough flight to America, supporters of the German Sumo Team are ready for the events and the fun after.

“This is my first time in America and I literally love it because I love English,” Marie-Luis Zuckschwerdt from Germany said. “I have so much time after the World Games so maybe I can go around and see some stuff. I really do hope to enjoy my time.”

All of these visitors and more are creating lasting memories for years to come.

“I’m hoping that Alabama is looked up upon in a different light than what it typically is,” Lessa said.