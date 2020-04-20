Specialized COVID-19 clinic opens at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Hospital has opened a new clinic for UAB Medicine patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic will assess and treat COVID-19 positive patients, UAB says. Their goal is to determine who should be hospitalized and who can be treated at home.

The new clinic is a collaboration among physicians specializing in infectious diseases, internal medicine and family and community medicine. The COVID Respiratory Clinic, operated by the Department of Medicine’sDivision of Infectious Diseases, is open to those who are already patients of the UAB Health System who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing progressive symptoms at home.

“Most importantly, we want to identify persons who need hospital admission and prevent rapid progressive disease. Early hospitalization, when needed, can save many lives,” Turner Overton, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, said. “This clinic will keep patients from having to go to the emergency room, where wait times can cause delays in evaluation and also place other patients at risk for COVID-19 infection.”

“Our biggest driver is trying to make sure everyone is safe — including patients who need care and the providers and staff who are caring for patients,” Irfan Asif, M.D., chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, said. “Seeing people come together in a time of crisis is amazing. We were able to take a process that might normally take a year and put this clinic together within days. That happens only with folks who are genuine and willing to collaborate for the greater good.”

The clinic is located in the Regions Bank building at 539 Richard Arrington Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call your UAB Medicine provider for a telehealth evaluation and referral.

Informally being called the 19-COVID Clinic as a nod to UAB’s renowned 1917 Clinic, the clinic anticipates meeting the need for same-day visits. Kelley Williams and Laurie Hunter, senior directors in Ambulatory Services, along with Pam White, vice president for Community Services, and Patricia Pritchett, senior vice president of Ambulatory Services, spearheaded the efforts to activate the clinic.

LATEST HEADLINES