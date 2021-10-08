Spain Park, Hoover High School go head-to-head in fight against hunger

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Spain Park Jaguars and the Hoover Buccaneers football teams will take the field at Spain Park, but another competition between the cross-town rivals has already kicked off.

Each school is raising money for Hoover Helps, a local organization dedicated to fighting against against hunger. Come game time, we’ll know which school takes the title.

“We manage a backpack program,” said Debbie Mar, a board member of Hoover Helps. “It’s at all 17 schools in the city of Hoover. We make sure that kids that struggle with food insecurity in our community have food to last them through the weekend.”

Most school lunch programs only feed students during weekdays. It’s fundraisers like the one between Spain Park and Hoover that make those programs possible.

“It’s not out of sight and out of mind,” Mar said about hunger issues and lack of access to proper nutrition. “It is in your community, it is in your neighborhood. There are children in our community who need help from time to time. Neighbors helping neighbors is what we’re all about.”

The game off tonight at 7 p.m. You can still donate to the cause and help your team win the competition. Head to HooverHelps.org to donate.