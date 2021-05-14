Sozo Children celebrates 11 year anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sozo Children, a Birmingham-based ministry serving the needs of vulnerable children in Uganda, celebrated 11 years of service on May 13 by hosting Sozo’s Run for a Reason Virtual 5K.

Proceeds from this year’s Run for a Reason Virtual 5k will be dedicated to the medical care of one of the newest children in the ministry’s care, a young girl named Suubi. Suubi only weighed 11 pounds when she was referred to the ministry at the age of four in April. Suubi, which means “Hope”, has been in the care of doctors in Uganda who are working to get her the nutrition she needs to gain weight, but doctors also say she will need a critical heart operation in the near future.

“We wanted to take a moment to reflect on our past, but our mission is about the future; our focus is on caring for the children who have been placed in our care,” said Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children, in a press release.

In addition to meeting the immediate needs of Ugandan children like Suubi, Sozo is currently looking to the future with plans to build more homes, a school and a medical center with a modern maternity ward that will serve the larger community surrounding Sozo Village in Uganda.

“Sozo started out of an immediate need to care for the most vulnerable children in Uganda,” said Owens. “While serving in Uganda, we witnessed children living in a children’s home going without food for days at a time and being totally neglected and abused on many levels. We felt the Holy Spirit move, and Sozo Children became a reality soon after.”

Initially, the new ministry took in 17 children on May 13, 2010. It has grown to serve 125 children by providing them with housing, medical care, quality education and more. Sozo also leads Kid’s Clu, a twice-weekly Bible club in the local village community. As many as 500 children, some of whom walk miles to attend, share snacks and devotional time.

Sozo maintains an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Avondale, benefitting the ministry. To learn more about Sozo Children, or to sponsor a child, click here.