9-year-old South Carolina boy killed in Thanksgiving hunting accident

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WSAV) — A 9-year-old boy tragically died after his father accidentally shot him while hunting on Thanksgiving.
Colton Williams was out rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend on Thanksgiving when his dad accidentally shot him, according to family members. The group was hunting in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.
Colton was a fourth grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston. The Williston School District says counselors will be at the school on Monday and will be available throughout the week, or longer, if needed.
