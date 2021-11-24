Sons plea for help finding missing Center Point man

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Three sons of a missing Center Point man are making a plea for the public’s help to locate their father, 68 year old Sterling Jones. “He’s not just a lost person, he’s not just a lost older person, he’s an impact to the community.” said Sterling Huntley. Another son, Mathew Jones said, “He was the type of person who would go out of his way to help someone else.”

Jones disappeared on Oct. 25, the day his family says he left his home with another man heading to a casino in Mississippi. The man, according to his sons, is someone Jones barely knew — someonw he’s only recently met during visits to the Birmingham Race Course Casino and a casino in Mississippi.

The family provided CBS 42 with surveillance video they obtained from a Chevron gas station in Scooba, Mississippi, showing their father with the man he’s believed to have traveled to Mississippi with the day he disappeared.

“At that point, I realize that something was not right because Dad always come home, he always answers the phone, if he doesn’t answer at first, he’s going to give you a call right back,” said Noah Jones. “He’s never had any type of record to just disappear, go ghost on anyone, so the next day, I got a phone call from Mathew, my brother, he said the guy Sterling was seen with in that video, in that gas station in Mississippi is back in Birmingham and something not right was going on.”

We spoke with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office about Jones’ disappearance.

“This is a missing case — a suspicious missing person’s case. We are concerned for the safety of 68-year-old Sterling Emanual Jones,” said Deputy Chief David Agee.

That’s why his sons are making a plea for the public’s assistance to find him.

“If you have information surrounding what may have happened,” Sterling Huntley said, “on the Alabama side or the Mississippi side and you saw something or you know something, say something.”

Deputy Chief Agee put an emphasis on a vehicle that is connected to the case.

“We would like to find this vehicle. It’s a 2011 Infinity SUV. It possibly could lead us to a chain of events that show other things.”

If you know anything about the disappearance of Sterling Jones, call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.