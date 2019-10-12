Son saves mother-in-law in Pleasant Grove house fire

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala., (WIAT) — It was this horrifying moment when Richard Mason pulled his mother-in-law from a burning house fire seconds before flames got worse in Pleasant Grove Thursday night. “I grabbed her by the ankles, drug her about half way out and at that point I had to stop, go out and take another breath,” says Mason.

Mason says his father-in-law was outside working in the garage when the fire erupted in the basement. He says his father-in-law was paged, a calling alert system in case of emergencies from his wife, but he was unable to assist her in getting out of the house fire.

Pleasant Grove Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of 6th Court on a report of a house fire with an occupant trapped. Upon our arrival, it was determined that the residence was fully involved but heroic family members and bystanders had already rescued the victim from the residence.

The patient was treated by EMS and transported by ambulance to the U.A.B. Hospital Trauma Center. An update on the patient’s current condition is not known at this time. Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. We appreciate the manpower assistance provided by Hueytown Fire & Rescue. Our thoughts are with the family and victim of this terrible tragedy.