Some Alabama teachers expressing concerns about COVID-19 ahead of school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the next few weeks, students across central Alabama will return to school and according to the Alabama Education Association, some teachers have concerns about it related to COVID-19.

Tracee Binion is the AEA District 28 UniServ Director. She says teachers have expressed a variety of concerns, including the possibility that children might come to school showing symptoms.

“I think the overwhelming feeling that employees talk to me about is the fear that there’s going to be an outbreak in their school, the fear that they’re going to take it back to their families,” Binion said.

There are many unknowns in a situation like this, and Binion said that worries teachers. Some have expressed concerns about how lunch and other parts of the school day will work. The AEA has talked with district leaders about how they’re addressing these issues.

“I know that school districts are doing everything they can do to put these safety precautions in place,” Binion said. “At the end of the day, you just wonder, is it enough to stop this virus because it seems to be so easily spread.”

Binion said she hopes conversations between teachers and administrators will continue communicating as through the first few weeks of the school year on changes that need to be made in each school to make sure everyone stays safe.

