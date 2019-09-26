SoHo Square owner sues Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala., (WIAT) — Owner of SoHo Square in Homewood, Scott Bryant, says the concern started two years ago when the new Hilton Curio hotel was approved with 211 parking spaces. But last month the hotel was approved for 156 parking spaces. Bryant says he wrote three letters to the City of Homewood from March 2017 until September 2019. He says he has not received a response from the city.

He says he wrote the letter in March originally because employees are required to park in the parking deck at SoHo, which he says is in violation of SoHo Square and the city’s agreement. Bryant says this is concerning considering downtown Homewood already has parking issues in the area.

“Well, at the end of the day, all we’re asking for is the city to follow their own zoning laws and ordinances and that has not been done to this point, that’s all we’re asking for,” says Bryant.

Mike Kendrick, Homewood city attorney sent CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis a statement,

It is out opinion that the city is in full compliance with all contracts relating to the SoHo parking deck and development agreement. The Valley Hotel Development complies with all zoning ordinance provisions, rules, regulations and agreements relating to current development.” Mike Kendrick , Homewood city attorney

This is a developing story.