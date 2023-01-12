Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper levels to allow for a little changeover from rain to flurries. No accumulations. No messy winter weather. Just a few flakes.





Tomorrow: Cold air will be firmly in place Friday with highs only in the 40s. It will also be a windy day, so with winds out of the north around 15-20 mph, the feels like temps tomorrow will stay in the 30s. It will be a cold, raw day.

Weekend Weather: We will have a clear sky, cold mornings, and cool (ish) afternoons. Morning temps both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 20s, followed by afternoon highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s on Sunday.