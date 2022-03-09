TONIGHT: Cloud cover decreases. Temperatures drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. Finally, we’re drying out some.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine. We finally get a dry and comfortable day! Highs range from around 65-70°. A brief, dry day before rain returns.





FRIDAY: Dry through the morning, then a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain becomes widespread Friday evening into Friday night, then colder air rushes in behind a cold front, bringing a chance for some wintry precipitation.

What Are Our Snow Chances?

Winter Weather Impacts for March 12

As is often the case, this is a fairly complex winter weather forecast taking shape for Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. A transition is appearing increasingly more likely from rain, to a rain/sleet mix, then to snow Friday night as the cold air moves in. There remains some decent uncertainty regarding snow fall amounts. Right now, there is good agreement that there will still be some rain falling as the cold air catches it. That will mean the better chance of seeing any white stuff will be in the TN Valley through portions of north Alabama. Also include higher elevations in the mix too. The further south you get, say between hwy 278 and I-20, there may be a light dusting on a rooftop or front yard, but the snow sightings will be few and far between.





For the Rest of the Weekend:

It will be a cold and breezy weekend. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday morning, with wind chill values in the upper teens, in some spots. Overnight winds could gust up to 40 mph. Saturday afternoon is going to be cold, with highs only getting into the upper 30s with winds around 15 mph for much of the afternoon. Plan for a raw start to the week. We get a little warm up on Sunday afternoon after a bitter blast Sunday morning, where temps start in the low 20s.

The warm up is back next week with a few showers possible Tuesday. No severe weather is expected over the next week.