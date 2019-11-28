‘Slow down, move over’ rally planned for Sunday

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Roadside workers and first responders from around Alabama are expected to be in central Alabama Sunday to remind drivers about the importance of Alabama’s move over law.

The rally began after the December 2016 death of tow worker John Hubbard. Hubbard died after he was killed working on a vehicle along Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa County.

“Big brother, best friend, it was somebody you went through life with every day and then all of a sudden he’s gone,” said John Hubbard’s brother, Jason.

Jason Hubbard also makes frequent stops along busy roads as a first responder and roadside worker.

“It’s hard to do your job and constantly be watching the white line or watching headlights to make sure they are getting over that way you aren’t worried about trying to get out of the way,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard and others continue to advocate for stricter penalties and tougher enforcement of the state law that requires to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles.

Last week, a 68-year-old man was injured in Tuscaloosa County. Earlier this year a mechanic was killed in Marion County while he worked on a truck there.

The “Slow Down Move Over Awareness Rally” has seen more than 100 tow drivers from across the state during the past.

Participants ride from Hueytown to Tuscaloosa County where Hubbard died.

On Sunday’s, drivers can begin lining up for the rally at 1 p.m. at Garywood Assembly of God in Hueytown before departing at 2:20 p.m.