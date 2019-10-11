Slain Phenix City boy to be buried in Alabama jersey signed by Tua Tagovailoa

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Saturday, 12-year-old John Jones will be laid to rest in a special Alabama football jersey, signed by the quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , the child’s favorite athlete.

Family and friends shared Jones was a devoted Crimson Tide fan and his family wished to bury him in an Alabama jersey.

Jones was shot in the head last week. According Capt. George Staudinger of the Phenix City Police Department, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with Jones’ murder. Due to the age of both Jones and the suspect, details of the case are currently sealed.

When Tagovailoa heard Jones had been shot and killed earlier in the week, he signed a jersey for Jones and sent it to his family with the inscription “Rest Easy Buddy!!”

Jones’ funeral will be held Saturday at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

