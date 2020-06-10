Six Flags Over Georgia to re-open to the public starting June 22

(WIAT) — If you enjoy the thrills of Six Flags Over Georgia, you’ll be thrilled to know that the theme park is opening its’ gates to the public on June 22 and members and season pass holders will have exclusive preview days June 15-21.
Six Flags Over Georgia announced on its’ website the development of a reopening plan and a set of new safety rules, hygiene protocols, and technology systems including:
- Health screenings for guests and team members
- Strictly enforced social distancing
- Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols
- Sanitized food preparation and service
- Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies
- Multi-layered guest and team member communication
- Park reservations system (for attendance management)
The theme park is requiring guests to make reservations in compliance with the social distancing rule. The park will use an online reservation system to schedule guests for entry by day.
To see the list of open reservations and to make your reservation, click here.
