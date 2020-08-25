Sidewalk Film kicks off drive-in film festival

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema‘s annual Sidewalk Film Festival was relocated to Grand River Drive-In to allow for social distancing.

Only months ago, the people behind the annual Sidewalk Film Festival were scrambling for socially distant venue options.

“We, of course, considered all options – doing a scaled back version of our regular event, doing virtual only, doing a drive in, doing nothing,” Chloe Cook, Executive Director for the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, and the festival said.

They went with the Drive In option and it kicked it off Monday night, Cook said. Sidewalk will be using the Grand River Drive-In screens to show four films at a time.

“They’ll park their car on a first come first serve basis,” Cook said. “Then on the screen, they’ll see a graphic telling them which station to turn their radio to.”

You know, the typical drive in procedures.

Cook says what isn’t typical is that attendees will need to purchase tickets to each film you see.

“Health department regulations – we can only operate each lot that’s facing a screen at 50 percent of it’s vehicular capacity,” Cook said. “So if this lot holds one hundred cars, we can only sell 50 tickets. So you don’t really have that flexibility to come out and say you want to see that other thing and move your car because of that regulation.”

According to Cook, she and her team got special health department approval for the festival.

As the South prepare for stormy weather, Cook said Sidewalk has a plan for that.

“Looks like we’re going to be good for tonight and we’re keeping an eye on what’s happening later this week but if we need to cancel an evening screening, we would reschedule those so people can come out here a different day,” she said.

She said they have to follow the venue’s rules when it comes to weather procedures, but they can handle some raindrops.

“Typically if there’s a summer shower, a light drizzle, if it’s just rain and we’re not facing any high wind situation, the show kind of goes on. We might elect to pause to wait out a heavier bit of rain,” Cook said.

The Sidewalk Film Festival will be showing more than 150 films throughout the week and will continue until next Monday. Concessions will be available for purchase.

