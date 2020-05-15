Sidewalk Film Center offering first drive-in movie experience since COVID-19 crisis began

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many children have heard stories of drive-in movie theaters from their parents and grandparents. This Saturday, they will have the chance to have this movie-going experience themselves.

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema has announced they will be offering a drive-in move experience for the next four Saturdays, starting tomorrow and running May 13, May 30 and June 6.

“There are plenty of people who are high risk or don’t feel comfortable fully reentering society,” said Kiwi Lanier, outreach director for Sidewalk. So we think it’s a good option for families and those kinds of folks who are getting stir crazy at home, but still stay safe.”

Sidewalk will be screening the original 1984 movie “Karate Kid” onto the white wall beside the REI location at the Summit Shopping Center.

After months of empty seats and not much revenue, Sidewalk saw the trend of the throwback movie experience in the age of social distancing as an opportunity to support their business, along with fulfill a public need:

They will be taking precautions in the parking these nights.

“We will have spaces delineated for everybody to stay a safe distance apart,” Lanier said. “We also recommend you don’t get out of your car unless you’re going to the restroom and coming right back.”

Is this going to become normal for theaters like Sidewalk to offer drive-in experiences?

“It’s important for us to be able to continue what we’re doing but in a safe way, but we’ll keep doing it as long as it makes sense to keep doing it,” Lanier said.

Here is the full slate of films that will be screened over the next few weeks:

Saturday – "The Karate Kid"

May 23 – "Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse"

May 30 – "Pretty in Pink"

June 6– "The Peanut Butter Falcon"

Tickets are available on sidewalkfest.com. The “Karate Kid” screening at The Summit will start around 7:30 p.m. Lanier recommends attendees buy tickets as soon as possible and arrive early.

