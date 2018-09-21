Sickle Cell Disease hits CBS 42 family close to home

The following CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month we are taking this week to showcase the specific care only happening at Children’s of Alabama. Today we are featuring a blood disorder that hits the CBS 42 family close to home.

Jasmine Foster serves as our CBS 42 receptionist. Throughout the day, she greets everyone with a smile. Her positive, friendly attitude is contagious. Jasmine’s 6-year-old son Mason is equally as joyful and full of life as his mother. Mason lives with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder.

“He sees it as he has to wear a jacket all the time because he gets cold faster than other kids. Or he has to drink water because he is thirstier more often than other kids. So, he doesn’t see it as ‘I’m sick all the time,’ he doesn’t look at it in a bad light.

Jasmine explains that Mason’s blood cells look like crescent moons when they are supposed to be shaped like donuts.

“So they are sticky and pointy and they get stuck where they are supposed to be flowing. So if it gets stuck in your veins it’s blocking all that and you don’t get that oxygen where it supposed to be going to it causes excruciating pain on levels that you cannot even explain,” Foster said.

At 4-years-old, Mason had his first crisis.

“He couldn’t even sit down. I told him to lay down and take a nap, and he couldn’t even lay down. That’s when I knew we had to go to the hospital. He had to have a blood transfusion,” said Foster.

Since his diagnosis at 6-days-old, Mason has been lovingly cared for at Children’s of Alabama. Each year in Alabama, 50 children are born with sickle cell.

“Things like sickle cell are closer to home than you think. It’s a blood disease. It’s your blood and your blood doesn’t change. There’s no cure for sickle cell disease,” said Foster.

“In our 18-year-old population, we have 900 patients with sickle cell that we care for. We have a very large team to take care of these children. We also have a large support program,” said Jeffrey Lebensburger, D.O., MSPH, Director, Hematology Section Pediatric Hematology-Oncology with the University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Children’s of Alabama is everything. We have spent a lot of time with Children’s. They are welcoming and they are warm. Anytime we have to spend the night, they make sure he feels comfortable. I don’t know, they just make it feel like home even though it shouldn’t be home. They make you feel ok with your situation. So we love Children’s,” Foster said.



There is research going on at UAB and Children’s of Alabama on finding new ways to cure a patient. So right now we have therapies that make their lives better, but our goal here at Children’s of Alabama is to find a cure for these children.

To learn more about the treatment that children like Mason are receiving at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/committedtoacure.