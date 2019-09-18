Shots fired at courthouse in northeast Alabama

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_gen_1534284534834-159665.jpg

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — UPDATE (9/19/19): The injured has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a courthouse in Alabama.

News outlets report the gunfire happened Wednesday at the Jackson County Courthouse in the northeast Alabama town of Scottsboro.
WAFF-TV reports Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital after what he describes as a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

The County Commission posted on its Facebook page that the courthouse is closed, but didn’t give any details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events