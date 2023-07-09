BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For local farmers growing peaches, strawberries and plums this season has been a rough one.

“Chilton County lost about 80% of the crop on that,” said Walter Postell Jr. a local farmer.

According to Postell, it’s because of the low temperatures that swept through Alabama in March.

“The fruit was ready, and it was in a nice tender stage when we had that last frost and it just wiped it out,” said Jonathan Clayton, a farmer from Cullman, AL.

Clayton along with Postell spend their days farming and selling their produce at local farmers markets.

But due to the lack in their peach and strawberry sales, the scarcity of them have caused prices to go up and they’re depending on other ways to make up for it.

“You lose something, but you gain something,” said Postell. “corn and watermelon have done better so that’s what we’ve been having a whole lot more of.”

A tactic urban farmer Jacqueline Jackson has also become accustomed to.

“It happens and you just have to find a way to kind of bounce back from it but it’s definitely worth it,” said Jackson.

With produce like squash, tomatoes and cucumbers Jackson hasn’t had any issues growing this summer season, but with the farming community so tight knit they’re empathetic with one another.

“I consider us all a big family and we try to help each other as much as we can.” said Clayton.

They’re depending on their customers at farmer’s markets to make it through.