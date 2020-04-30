TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting at Winston’s Gas Station Wednesday evening.
Around 7:15 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shooting at Winston’s Gas Station and convenience store on MLK Boulevard.
At this time, police have a possible suspect in custody and the victim’s condition is unknown, Tuscaloosa Police tell CBS 42.
This is the same location where a 20-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday.
- California 14-year-old speaks out after video shows officer pinning, punching him
- Shooting investigation at Winston’s Mart in Tuscaloosa
- Tuscaloosa retailer has concerns about economic impact if college football season canceled
- UAB infectious disease doctor speaks about new coronavirus treatment ‘Remdesivir’
- Rep. Gary Palmer joins CBS 42 to discuss the protection of flex spending accounts amid coronavirus