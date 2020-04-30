Shooting investigation at Winston’s Mart in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting at Winston’s Gas Station Wednesday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shooting at Winston’s Gas Station and convenience store on MLK Boulevard.

At this time, police have a possible suspect in custody and the victim’s condition is unknown, Tuscaloosa Police tell CBS 42.

This is the same location where a 20-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday.

