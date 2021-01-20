Shoal Creek Golf Club vying for PGA Championship in 2022

Jefferson/Shelby County, Ala. (WIAT) – Shoal Creek Golf Club is making a push to host the PGA Championship in 2022. The spot opened up after the tour dropped Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

Spokesman Brad Bailey with the club says cities greatly benefit from hosting events like the PGA Championship. He says the event brought more than $100 million to St. Louis in 2018.

Bailey says they’ve hosted a number of events like the Women’s U.S Open in 2018 and several amateur and pro tournaments.

“So, we are accustomed to what it means to put on and to host and get ready for championship golf,” Bailey said.

Michael Eady with Knight/Eady says Birmingham isn’t new to hosting major sporting events.

“We’ve hosted Olympic Soccer back in the 90’s. We have the World Games coming. We host the U.S Women’s Open,” Eady said.

Eady says hotels, restaurants and shops greatly benefit from all the foot traffic large sporting events bring.

“All of these things affect the local economy in a dramatic way when any type of event like this comes in town,” Eady said.

The PGA Championship hasn’t been in Birmingham since 1990. Former owner Hall Thompson faced major controversary when he made racist remarks about allowing African American members to the course. Bailey says the club isn’t that way at all.

“I think that shows that people are comfortable coming to Birmingham. And certainly we always strive to be better. And we will continue to strive to be better every day,” Bailey said.

Bailey hopes the Magic City will host in 2022.

“I think we will put our best foot forward. We have an opportunity to show Alabama again with the PGA Championship would mean here. And how big of an event it is,” Bailey said.

Bailey says it could take some time before they hear more from the board on the final decision.