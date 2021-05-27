Shoal Creek Golf Club still picking up pieces after March tornadoes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some parts of the Jefferson County area still show visible storm damage from the tornadoes in March.

Shoal Creek Golf Club sustained major damage to holes four, five and six. Trees and debris were scattered everywhere after the storm, but staff and crews have made major progress since.

“To finally seeing things finished off and going back to what it used to look like has been really rewarding,” Director of Agronomy James Carroll said.

Carroll says those holes were closed for a little while they were patching things up, but are now fully open. Both Carroll and Competition Chairman Brad Bailey say the devastation is something they will never forget.

“The shock and horror of coming out to the golf course and finding what we saw was breathtaking,” Carroll said.

“It was devastating. You know, as James says it takes your breath away,” Bailey said.

Carroll estimates thousands of trees were damaged or knocked over from the storm. Crews have been loading downed trees and moving other debris for weeks.

“Hundreds of truck loads. Thousands of trees,” Bailey said.

Carroll says it took a lot of hard work and dedication to get golfers back on the course and enjoy the game again.

“You know, we’ve put in 80-hour weeks and there is no home time,” Carroll said.

Bailey praises Carroll and the crews for all their hard work and how quickly they were able to get the course looking new.

“Where we are now to where we were the day of is truly astounding,” Bailey said.

Carroll remains positive as clean up continues.

“I really hope that this is a once in a lifetime thing that I go through,” Carroll said.

Because members and staff are ready for the course to be fully repaired once again.

“We can always plant more grass, but thankfully no one was injured,” Bailey said.

There is no time table when repairs will be finished, but Bailey believes they will finish soon.