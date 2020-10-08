Shipt adding 100,000 jobs this holiday season; 1,300 coming to Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – The grocery delivery company Shipt is adding 100,000 jobs nationwide.

Representatives with the company say more than 1,300 of those jobs will be coming to Birmingham.

Communication Specialist Molly Snyder says these jobs are both flexible and safe for all of their employees.

“What we really appreciate is to offer so many people a flexible opportunity to make income in a way they seem fit,” Snyder said.

Snyder says they usually add these type of jobs around the holidays, but claims this year will be a challenge.

“We know that we are going to have to fulfill more orders and that’s why it’s important to bring in additonal people to that platform,” Snyder said.

The company will provide free P.P.E. for all employees to ensure safety.

“Gloves, masks and the sanitizing wipes. That goes out to tens of thousands of shoppers every single month. Offering them ready, easy, free access to PPE,” Snyder said.

Snyder says millions are in need of jobs during these tough times; she believes their company provides safe and effective services.

“The number one priority the entire time has been the safety of our shoppers and the safety of our customers,” Snyder said.

All the information on their open positions is listed on their website.

