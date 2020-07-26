Sheriff’s office: Body of missing child found in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County sheriff’s Office says the body of the child who disappeared underwater in the Mississippi River Saturday has been recovered.
The sheriff’s office sent a tweet about the recovery at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The child and an adult woman went underwater at the Shelby Forest boat ramp Saturday night. SCSO spokesperson Lt. Anthony Buckner said the two were swimming in the water when they went under, and neither were wearing a life vest.
The sheriff’s office recovered the woman’s body Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office says the identities of the victims have not been confirmed at this time.
Read more: One person dead, child missing after going underwater in Mississippi River
