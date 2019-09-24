Sheriff: Woman shot, wounded after trying to run deputy over

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a woman was shot and wounded by a deputy she attempted to run over with a stolen truck.

News outlets report the woman was shot in the arm Sunday morning and was later hospitalized.

Sheriff Bill Franklin says a woman called 911 stating her vehicle was struck off the road; when deputies arrived, they found an empty stolen vehicle.

Franklin says a deputy saw another car down the road and attempted to approach it twice, before almost being run over. Franklin says the deputy shot the woman while moving out of the car’s way.

Franklin says she was in a stolen car. He says when she’s released from the hospital, she’ll be charged with attempted murder and theft of property. Franklin didn’t release her name.

