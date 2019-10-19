Sheriff: Skull likely belongs to woman missing since 2018

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Officials say they suspect human remains found in western Georgia belong to a missing 31-year-old woman.

Jessica Earl, last seen in Tallapoosa, has been missing since June 2018.

Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon tells local news outlets a property owner found a tattered backpack a few weeks ago. Inside was a wallet with Earl’s identification.

Authorities initially searched the property with cadaver dogs, but were inhibited by thick brush. On Thursday, someone found a human skull in an area a dog had shown interest in. Remains were sent to the state crime lab.

It’s unclear how Earl died. Police considered Earl’s boyfriend as a suspect, but he says he last saw Earl walking into woods under the influence of drugs. News outlets report the boyfriend remains jailed on other charges.

