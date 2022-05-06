LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton held a news conference on Friday, May 6, to give the latest in the investigation. The full conference can be watched in the video player below:

Singleton explained that the 2007 copper Ford Edge Casey White and Vicky White were last seen driving was found in a rural area of Middle Tennessee Friday afternoon before the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office knew they were missing. The call came into the tow company at 1:50 p.m. and the car was towed at 2:37 p.m.

The tow truck driver saw an alert for the vehicle on Tuesday and recalled towing a similar SUV on Friday, according to Singleton. The driver then called the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are looking into reports of stolen vehicles in the area for clues to where Vicky White and Casey White have gone next.

Singleton said there have been no credible sightings of the two since Friday.

When asked what he would say to Vicky White, Singleton said, “You know we’re going to find. Hopefully we find you safe. If you’re safe right now, get out while you can and turn yourself in to local authorities wherever you’re at.”

Governor Kay Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and Vicky White. The total award money for Casey White is $15,000 and Vicky White $5,000, a grand total of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of both.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the governor offered the reward within an hour of him filing the request.

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicky’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.