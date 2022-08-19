BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the citizens of Vincent safe after taking over as interim law enforcement within the city. This comes after the city council’s vote to temporarily disband Vincent’s local police department.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to continue providing safety to the community at large, and to now place additional focus in Vincent.

During this interim, operations commander Clay Hammac says residents will see an increased presence of sheriff’s office deputies on proactive patrol or responding to 911 calls for service.

Hammac says the sheriff’s office will not only provide Vincent citizens with continued proactive patrol efforts but will also attend to investigative needs.

“Any felony crimes that require investigation, misdemeanor crimes that require assistance,” said Hammac. “They’ll have an entire investigation available to serve them at their needs to help walk them through the judicial process.”

Vincent resident Rita Jordan says her concerns lie with the safety of Vincent’s children, in addition to drug problems in the city and those exceeding speed limits.

Jordan says she is thankful for the deputies’ presence and hopes they will make an effort to get to know the people of Vincent and that they will truly listen to their concerns and respond to their needs.

“Shelby county has always been very watchful, and they pay attention to everything that’s going on and I think it’ll be a good thing for everybody to keep an eye on each other,” said Jordan.

To increase school safety, Hammac says the sheriff’s office has committed two full-time school resource officers to Vincent Middle High School and Vincent Elementary School.

Hammac says their fundamental job is to save lives and property and that those services will continue strong in Vincent.

“What we want our citizens to know is that you are our boss,” said Hammac. “We work for you. And so, that will continue. That philosophy will continue here at the sheriff’s office whether we are expanding coverage into a town that needs our assistance temporarily or if it’s on a more permanent basis.”

Hammac says the sheriff’s office will continue serving Vincent residents to the highest standard of professional law enforcement service possible.

To get a hold of their office, Hammac says Vincent residents can call 911 and ask to be directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.