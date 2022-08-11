BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development.

People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago.

The county sent out a survey to about 3,000 people to get their thoughts on what they want in the county and over the years the communities priorities have changed. Principal Planner Lindsay Puckett said after years of isolation during the pandemic, people are eager to connect and enjoy shared spaces.

“Obviously the numbers went up with people being outdoors with COVID-19, but also more people are working from home and they want a chance to get out. They’re also tired of sitting in traffic on I-65 or Highway 280 so they would love the idea of being able to work more in Shelby County instead of other counties,” said Puckett.

According to the vision survey, 76% of the 3,000 people surveyed said they want to see more funding sent to new parks and green spaces. 56% said they would like to see more shopping, dining and entertainment options.

