Beware of ‘spoof social media accounts’ encouraging kids to gossip, Alabama schools warn parents

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities with multiple school systems in Central Alabama are warning parents of “spoof social media accounts” that have recently cropped up online.

Shelby County Schools, Hoover City Schools, and Homewood City Schools administrators sent a letter to parents regarding fake social media accounts that encourage students to gossip about one another.

Shelby County Superintendent Lewis Brooks wrote the following in a letter to parents:

“We are currently experiencing spoof social media accounts that seem to be posting inappropriate things about schools and students. The accounts are using school logos and the district logo. This is happening not only to schools in our district but in neighboring school districts also. The sites are using words such as “tea” and “shade” and are encouraging students to gossip and share secrets about one another. While we are alarmed, we are working with law enforcement and taking cybersecurity measures to resolve this matter. We encourage you to speak with your children about the dangers of these types of sites.” Lewis Brooks, Ed. D., Superintendent

As for Homewood and Hoover City Schools, the school systems says “several fake Instagram” accounts are using different schools’ names, logos and images and asking students to report anonymous gossip about other students.

Hoover City Schools say the fake profile names often include “Tea Room” or “Shade Room” in the name. HCS says this is a problem occurring across the nation.

Both districts say they will continue to monitor the situation and report any inappropriate accounts. Below is a list of legitimate Homewood City Schools accounts.

Official Homewood City Schools Instagram Accounts

Official Homewood City Schools Twitter Accounts

This is a developing story, which CBS 42 will update as more information is available.

