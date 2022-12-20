SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly seven months since the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The massacre prompted a national conversation about gun violence and sparked changes in school safety, including in Alabama. On Tuesday, Shelby County schools used the Christmas break to spend the day practicing how they would respond to an active shooter situation.

The school district teamed up with a number of law enforcement agencies and first responders, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Hoover Police, ATF and the North Shelby Fire Department — putting on their largest active shooter trainer in years.

“We know that when a critical incident happens, we’re going to fall to our level of training, and that’s why training is so important,” said Lt. Nathan Kendrick with SCSO.

The training also included several student volunteers, as the goal of the day was to simulate what could really happen if a gunman came onto campus and opened fire. In the new year, they will all meet again to review what happened and go over what they did wrong and right.

These simulations are part of a harsh new reality for schools across America.

“It’s terrifying,” said Cindy Warner, PR supervisor for Shelby County schools.

Warner has been with the district for 20 years. She said over the last few years, the district has amped up security, including regular drills, locking all interior doors and implementing school resource officers. However, since Uvalde, active shooter training days are now top of mind.

“It’s one thing to have a plan on paper, but a plan on paper is never gonna go as planned … It’s tragic obviously, and it’s something that you never want to think of that could really happen here in your own backyard,” Warner said.

Kendrick said that days like this are crucial for agencies to learn how to work together and communicate with the public, as well as learn best practices.

“Sometimes [during training] you’re surprised at the little things that you discover. Maybe our key didn’t work to get us in the door or maybe approaching it from this angle exposes us to certain things,” Lt. Kendrick said.

Although they hope to never have to use it, Kendrick said the closer to reality the training, the better.

“We’re parents as well, and we understand the weight of what is being asked of us, and we take it seriously … Everybody that’s involved in this process understands the responsibility that comes with this position, and the safety of the kids is obviously the most important thing to all of us,” Kendrick said.