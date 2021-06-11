Shelby County responders rescue baby peacocks from burning coop

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Responders from Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the First Battalion of Shelby Country rescued some unexpected feathered friends while responding to a chicken coop that almost went up in flames Wednesday.

Responders were called after light smoke was seen coming from a small building later found out to be a chicken coop, according to a Facebook post by BVFR.

As the team worked to find the source of the fire, they realized a heat lamp had fallen into wood shavings and was close to sparking a flame.

In addition to the smoking straw, rescuers found five baby peacocks huddled together. The chicks were rescued while the heat lamp and smoldering straw were carefully removed, preventing what could have turned into a full-on blaze.

BVFR reported that “no responders or critters were injured thanks to a quick response.”