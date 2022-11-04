BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the general election set next week, several key Alabama amendments are on the ballot.

Shelby County residents have an amendment on the ballot that will allow them to decide on rules and regulations on low-speeding vehicles, like golf carts. If citizens vote yes, cities will have the power to make rules and regulations about low-speeding vehicles.

Low-speeding vehicles look like golf carts, but features that make them different are windshields, head and brake lights, seatbelts, and an identification number.

Low-speed vehicles can be registered in our state through a DMV, but State Representative Russell Bedsole said a law needs to be revised on regulating these vehicles. He said some community members in Shelby County want clear laws on regulating these vehicles.

“This is an avenue and a way that we can make the operations of these vehicles safely and legally inside of our county, and yet we find another way our world has changed a little bit through COVID,” Bedsole said. “I believe our citizens want to be able to get out without the bear of an automobile and just go and visit their neighbor and enjoy some good fellowship inside their subdivision.”

Bedsole said it is also important that responsible licensed drivers operate low-speed vehicles and says safety is the top priority in these vehicles.

Scott Powell, executive director of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, said driving low-speed vehicles recklessly can cause serious head injuries if you fall out. He said these some of the effects of reckless driving in these vehicles could lead to memory loss, vision issues, and losing the ability to communicate.

“I do know nationally it something more of the forever changed life that people just don’t think about,” Powell said.

“When the initial incident happens, you hear about it a couple of years later when a person has a full recovery and don’t realize they’re living with the consequences that sometimes can be extremely debilitating,” he said.

Powell said 15,000 head injuries happen yearly because of reckless low-speed vehicle driving.

State Rep. Russell Bedsole said he is open to putting low-speed vehicles on a future ballot if Shelby County residents vote no Tuesday.