Shelby County residents prepare for more severe weather

EAGLE POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Central Alabama is at risk for more severe weather, which could bring heavy rain and winds to many of the same areas that were impacted last week.

David Nesmith is a homeowner in Eagle Point, a neighborhood he and his family have lived in for the past 20 years.

During severe weather March 25, Nesmith paid close attention to the weather alerts. When the warning grew closer to home, he quickly moved his family to the basement under the stairwell. The home was a complete loss with extensive structural damage.

With more severe weather on the way, Nesmith said he’s taking every precaution and sharing his experience with others, encouraging them to pay close attention to warnings.

“Be weather aware. Make sure you get to your safe place as all meteorologists are saying. No one wants people to die on their watch and everybody is fighting to make sure that doesn’t happen and they are giving you every piece of information possible to keep you safe,” Nesmith said.

Nesmith said he’s grateful to be alive and that for now, it’s a day-by-day process. However, his future plans do include rebuilding his beloved Eagle Point home.