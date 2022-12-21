COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Freezing temperatures are life-threatening for animals veterinarians warn they can experience frostbite and hypothermia.

The Shelby County Humane Society is asking people to “foster for the freeze,” which will be held through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shelby Humane still has some dogs housed outside in kennels, so they’re asking for temporary help by fostering them to keep them warm.

Staff at the shelter said many of the dogs are already there are underweight and that cold temperatures are not good for them.

“Adoptions have been down, especially for the holidays coming up,” PR coordinator for Shelby Humane Haley Neal said. “People are not ready, and then surrenders have been up 60 percent because of covid because people got a dog during covid and realize they have to go back to work.”

Staff say that if they cannot get enough fosters before freezing temperatures enter the area, they’ll have to find other options to keep dogs safe.

“We’re going to have to start buying heat lamps, straw or hay, anything like that, and it’s going to be hard to keep them warm, so hopefully their health can stay up if we can get them out, but you never know,” Neal said.

Staff can assist those interested in fostering an animal.

“We provide the food, puppy pads, leash, heartworm medication, and flea treatment,” said Karli Brasher, foster coordinator at the shelter. “If anything goes wrong, we can send them to the vet through our medical manager, so it’s a temporary fix, not a commitment, and it works out for many people.”