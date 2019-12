Donors will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WIAT) – The Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #41 is hosting a blood drive December 15.

It’s to benefit Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

Everyone who donates blood will be entered into a drawing to receive a prize, such as tickets to a UAB men’s basketball game, a gym membership, or a gift card.

The blood drive is being held at Riverchase Church of Christ on Sunday morning from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.