COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Humane Society is always looking for volunteers and with a recent intake of dozens of dogs, the need for fosters and supplies is high.

As of Monday, the shelter said it was about 20 dogs away from reaching its capacity.

Interim Executive Director Saundra Ivey said the max number of dogs they can have is 155, right now the shelter has 131. Over the last week, Ivey said they had 72 dogs surrendered to the shelter.

Ivey said the surrender rate this year is three times higher than last year. She said many families are having to surrender pets because of financial issues.

“It’s almost like an ER. You never know what’s coming in, what condition it’s going to be in, but you scramble to take care of it. We have a great medical and intake crew. They do a great job. But you think you’re going to have a slow day then the next two minutes you get slammed with several animals. So there’s no way to predict,” Ivey said.

Ivey said while they are not at capacity yet, it is a constant battle to their population down.

“So it’s not just about long-term fostering. You can be a weekend warrior. So basically you take a dog home for the weekend, two days, and just give it a break from the shelter. But that gives us a room for about two days that we use to get another dog in and out. But that’s what people can do the most is actually, physically remove the dog from here even if it’s temporary,” Ivey said.

In an effort to help find homes for pets, Ivey said they are offering adoptions for dogs six months and older for $24 this month.

You can also help by becoming a foster, volunteering to walk the dogs or making a donation.

Ivey said Pedigree dog food and blankets are their biggest needs right now, but monetary donations and other supplies are always welcome.

You can learn more about fostering, adoptions and make a donation on the Shelby County Humane society’s website.