Severe weather threats postpone some area Christmas parades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is reminding you to be weather aware this weekend. Severe weather is expected Saturday, which is impacting some local Christmas parades.

Weather this time of year is up and down, so it’s not uncommon to have severe storms.

That will be the case Saturday. We do have the chance for severe weather and unfortunately it’s impacting some local Christmas parades.

As of right now four cities are postponing parades because of the severe weather threat.

Those include:

Brummett Heights Christmas Parade- canceled

Trussville Christmas Parade- postponed until Sunday, December 12th

Hueytown Christmas Parade- postponed until Saturday, December 18th

Lynn Christmas Parade- postponed until Wednesday, December 15th