SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Business owners in Sylacauga are preparing for the worst as severe weather is expected across central Alabama Wednesday.

Flooding on June 8 forced several businesses, like Trail Wares, to close for several days because of water damage. The business lost about $10,000 in merchandise. Now, sandbags are lined across buildings throughout the city to prevent water from entering.

Owner of Trail Wares, Nancy Willis, believes more needs to be done by the city to fix this issue when flooding happens.

“I feel like they should maintain the drains, it’s not something that you can overlook for 10-15 years and then start,” Willis said. “I appreciate what they’re doing now, but it’s going to have to be constant. We can’t just clean drains this week and go another week without cleaning them. It’s got to be something that is routinely done.”

Other businesses like McClendon Bridal say that they stay aware of what’s going on with the weather.

Marketing coordinator for McClendon Bridal, Ginger Watkins, explained that they’ve been fortunate not to experience major damages to their business or merchandise, but they still are impacted.

“When it does have a lot of rain on the road, we have trucks come by, and cars come, and the roads aren’t closed when we do have these floods, that creates more water coming in our doors when cars are on the road,” Watkins said.

Sylacauga City Council Member Laura Barlow Heath sympathized with residents after being asked what actions are being taken in regards to flooding in the city.

“Times are hard, and I hate to see anybody go through that, I don’t have an answer of why it’s flooding, I don’t know, but I will be proactive in searching to find a solution,” Heath said.

