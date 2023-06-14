BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather is on the way with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain all posing a threat. This could put a dampen on the many summer camps happening this week.

Aldridge Gardens said they have a storm contingency plan in place to keep the children at their camps safe in the event of bad weather.

Director of Education Debbie McDonald said they’re serving about 320 children throughout the month of June.

The kids are participating in several outdoor activities through their American Girl Doll camp, art camp and steam camps. McDonald said the children’s safety is their top priority.

“If it gets bad, we move them from these outdoor areas and into the house,” said McDonald. “If it gets worse than that we go into the basement and we contact all parents by email or phone, and they come and pick their children up. They get to drive in.”

With large hail in the forecast, cars could also take a hit. That’s why Clay Ingram with AAA said being proactive before a storm hits is key. It doesn’t take a large piece of hail to leave significant damage.

Ingram said it’s always best to get your car under a covered area. Those in open lots at places like a car dealerships and apartments are often forced to roll the dice.

But, if at all possible, find a way to cover your car even if it’s with blankets, towels or broken-down cardboard boxes.

“Some of these hail stones can get pretty big and cause a lot of damage,” said Ingram. “They can break windows and put significant dents in the car, chip the paint, they can cause all kinds of damage. Another thing to remember is you need to make sure that your insurance coverage will cover you in a hail damage type situation.”

Homes can also become collateral damage. Hinkle Roofing project manager Scott Williams said there really aren’t any ways you can be proactive when it comes to protecting your home from hail.

Williams said the best thing you can do is simply take precaution and survey any damage immediately after a storm.

He said hail will affect soft metals first, but it’s important to find a trustworthy roofer who knows what to look for when inspecting. It’s also crucial to document everything.

“If you see hail coming down, photograph it,” said Williams. “If it’s still in the yard, you can go out and pick it up, put it in the freezer so if you file and insurance claim you know how large the hail is.”

Williams said taking that immediate action following storm damage along with finding a local roofer that will conduct an accurate inspection will help you most in the aftermath.